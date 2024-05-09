Yes to “Equality”

[ Editor’s note: Later this month, the UNC Board of Governors will vote on a policy known as Equality Within the University of North Carolina, which replaces current “diversity, equity, and inclusion” regulations. The following letter was submitted as a public comment to the board earlier this week.]

Dear Members of the UNC Board of Governors,

I am writing to express my strong interest in the replacement of the UNC System Policy on Diversity and Inclusion (300.8.5) with the new policy, “Equality Within the University of North Carolina.”

As Chief Justice John Roberts observed, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” By adopting metrics and reporting on race-based outcomes, the current Diversity and Inclusion policy incentivizes just such discrimination. Ending the policy is the first step to creating a culture of fairness, equal opportunity, and respect for all individuals within the university community, regardless of their group identity.

By prioritizing true equality, UNC can ensure that every student is afforded the same rights.By prioritizing true equality rather than the politicized alternative “equity,” UNC can ensure that every student, faculty member, and staff member is afforded the same rights, opportunities, and resources necessary to thrive academically and professionally. This approach also encourages intellectual diversity and open discourse, which are fundamental to the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

Adopting the proposed policy, “Equality Within the University of North Carolina,” will not only align with the institution’s core values but contribute to its long-term success and reputation as a leader in higher education.

Thank you for considering this important matter. And, as always, thank you for your service to North Carolina’s students and citizens.

Sincerely,

Jenna

Jenna A. Robinson is president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.