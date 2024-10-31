A Raft of Reforms at Coastal Carolina University

This year, trustees at Coastal Carolina University have passed a slate of reforms that make it one of the best schools in the country for free speech and open inquiry.

In February, the board prohibited compelled speech and mandatory trainings on “matters of contemporary political debate, political ideology or movement.” The policy states,

In determining admissions or employment decisions, Coastal Carolina University will not condition or promise admission, benefits, or promote differential treatment to an applicant for admission or hiring on the applicant’s commitment to or making a declaration of personal support for or disagreement with any matters of contemporary political debate, political ideology or movement. Coastal Carolina University will not ask for or demand any such promise or declaration from an applicant.

The board continued its work in May, adopting a sweeping free-speech reform that takes on several important issues. First, it includes a statement on expression similar to the Chicago Principles:

Coastal Carolina University is committed to the principles of free expression and encourages the timely and rational discussion of topics in an environment that is intellectually and ideologically diverse. The University as an institution shall not attempt to shield individuals from constitutionally protected speech, including ideas and opinions they find offensive, unwise, immoral, indecent, disagreeable, conservative, liberal, traditional, radical, or wrong-headed.

The policy also designates outdoor areas of campus as a public forum and clarifies that “[a]ccess to, and use of, facilities at the University shall be equally available to all students, student organizations, faculty, administrators, other employees, and their Invited Guests, regardless of the ideological, political, or religious beliefs of the organization.”

The university’s sweeping free-speech reform takes on several important issues.Also included is a university commitment to a “posture of neutrality,” citing the 1967 Kalven Report and “the essential role of such neutrality in protecting freedom of thought and expression at universities.”

The board also charged the university president with “developing a proposal for the future expansion of the Cincinnatus Center” to broaden its work on civic education and civil discourse. Two important directives include promoting “civil discourse and constructive debate” and “ensuring that Coastal Carolina University serves as a robust marketplace of Ideas.” In so doing, the board affirmed the university’s mission to prepare students for responsible citizenship:

The Board of Trustees of Coastal Carolina University holds that civic education is a historic commitment of higher education because a well-informed and virtuous citizenry is essential for a well-functioning democratic society.

These changes have been in the works for a while. Board member Oran Smith told the Martin Center, “Several years ago, the board began to review university policies.” Smith, who has served on the board of CCU since 1993, added, “Freedom of expression, encouraging our civic-engagement institute, mandatory board training, and protecting employees and students from compelled political speech seemed like low-hanging fruit.”

Together, these changes make Coastal Carolina University one of the best schools in the country for the protection and promotion of free speech.

Jenna A. Robinson is president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.