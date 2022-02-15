Letter to the Editor: Free speech legislation needs to include consequences for violations

To the editor:

In “What Should We Do About Critical Race Theory?”, the author talks about Mississippi legislation that promotes “diversity of ideas” on campuses. North Carolina legislature already tried one of these “free speech on campus” laws to promote the “diversity of ideas,” but did not include consequences. So universities (the untouchable institutions) have giant DEI administrations and programs that ignore such laws and have successfully made the radical left’s ideology the “ideology of record”.

A recent faculty candidate advocated McCarthyism, saying that even tenured faculty should be eliminated if they don’t accept DEI values. The administrator in the room agreed.

No consequences for universities, then the legislation means nothing.

James Flowers

Hurdle Mills, NC