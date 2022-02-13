Letter to the Editor: Diversity statements have already diminished the academy

Prof. Jenkins is way too optimistic.He tells us, “The result of this practice [the Thought Police ensuring Ideological Purity in our Institutions of Higher Education] over time will be to further diminish the academy.”Over time?The time is now…was yesterday…or maybe 20 years ago.

And the Academy IS diminished, a shade, a shadow of its former, fabled glory, once carved in stone as ‘Lux et Veritas”: Look on these words, ye mighty, and despair. Nothing beside remains. Round the decay …Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare… The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

DIE Statements (and let us use the more descriptively accurate acronym) are just the Woke Version of the Hitler Oath once sworn by the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces and civil servants of Nazi Germany when tyranny was king. They are the 21st century equivalent of the card carried by Party Members in the Soviet Union, and equally critical to finding a job in the Kafkaesque Castle the Academy has become.

Further diminish???

That a community of Scholars — who were, once upon a time, warriors for both Truth & Freedom (can’t have one without the other) — have now together conspired and consented to require Approved Thought Loyalty Oaths for every aspiring Socrates is hateful and disgusting. And yet, here in the freest country on earth, we hear nary a peep of protest. Not a scintilla of objection. Yes sir, yes sir, may we have some more.

First they came for those who said, they’d try to treat everyone the same…and we did not speak out for we knew that answer was not the one They sought. And then, and then, and then…

This is the way the world ends; this is the way the world ends; this is the way the world ends; not with a bang, but a whimper…an eyeless, noseless, chickenless egg of a soundless whispering whimper. We should be ashamed of ourselves. This must not stand.

