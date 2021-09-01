Letter to the Editor: Diversity offices are unnecessary

To the editor:

Excellent piece on diversity offices. They are both unnecessary and damaging to a university’s proper mission. They are unnecessary because universities have survived quite well without them for 1000 years. They are damaging because, as the article shows, they have no beneficial effects and several deleterious ones, such as the introduction of identity politics into into areas where they do not belong—and because they consume resources that could better be devoted to teaching, research and the reduction of fees.