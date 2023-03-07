Professors don’t use the classroom for political conversion

I believe that Professor Vedder (“American Colleges Are Committing Suicide“) is right on the mark in his critique except for one thing: his insinuation that instructors/professors use the classroom as a site for political conversion. This seems obviously false in the case of those teaching mathematics or any of the (“hard”) sciences, and less likely even for those teaching any of the humanities. Is there any research that supports this insinuation, one more directly alleged by other conservative critics? My guess–only a guess, of course–is that many in the profession are unsympathetic with, even antagonistic toward, the growth and empowerment of diversity administrators and their practices.

Forest Hansen

Easton, MD