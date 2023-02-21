The politicization of history

To the editor:

You are very good at spreading your ideas, but not very good at soliciting responses.

Politicizing science is terrible, but what about my war against politicizing history?

I have a short book titled “A Young Person’s Guide to Global Historiography” that traces the politicizing of history from its origins to the present so called “Critical Race Theory” which no one has even bothered to define.

My book ends up with “A Modest Proposal on How to Save History” but, of course, in the present age where “conformity” is defined as “diversity” no one is interested in discussing both sides of any question.

Paul Sonnino

Professor of History

University of California at Santa Barbara