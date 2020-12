Pervasive Sex Discrimination at North Carolina Universities, a new report by Adam Kissel, examines five of North Carolina’s largest universities – UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte, North Carolina State University, Wake Forest University, and Duke University – and finds that discrimination on the basis of sex is rampant at these higher education institutions.

“In the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Kissel concludes, “North Carolina universities have often chosen inequity and exclusion.”