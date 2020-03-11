Did You Know? College Shutdowns from Coronavirus at 100+ and Counting

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus quickly rises in America, colleges have started to take action. Scores of them have extended their spring breaks, shut down campuses, moved classes online, and a few have even canceled spring semester. While the college-aged haven’t died in large numbers from coronavirus, they could transmit it to others who face greater complications—such as their aging relatives, professors, administrators.

As of Thursday evening, more than 250 colleges have modified their academic calendars. The Chronicle of Higher Education is tracking closures on Twitter, and the Daily Caller also has a running list. Below, the Martin Center will update its college closure map as more schools make announcements.

Anthony Hennen is managing editor of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.