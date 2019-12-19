Did You Know? Average Salaries for Professors by Rank

Faculty salaries at public universities vary widely by rank and by institution type. The widest range of salaries occurs at doctoral universities with the highest amount of research activity (like the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill or North Carolina State University.)

That’s also where the highest-paid public university faculty members can be found. The average salary for full professors at those institutions was $141,324 in 2017-2018.

The lowest-paid full-time faculty members work at smaller master’s institutions and have no academic rank. For those faculty members, the average salary was $44,072 in 2017-2018.

Complete data can be found in the table below.

These figures apply to full-time instructional staff members at degree-granting four-year public institutions in the United States. The salaries are adjusted to a standard nine-month work year, and averages are weighted. Medical school salaries are excluded.

Jenna A. Robinson is president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.