Federal student loan reform proposal

I read with interest you article titled, “Reforms We’re Cheering for in 2023”. I agree with all of them. As a former university administrator (chief financial officer) for many years at several higher education institutions, both public and private, I have considered a common sense reform that would lower costs for students and reverse the trend of hiring more and more superfluous administrators. In my reform, federal loans could only be granted at institutions where the cost per credit hour charged to the student is at or below a federal minimum. As a starting point, that cost would be $200/credit hour, which is close to the national average for 4 year public institutions. This would mirror the reimbursements regime for Medicare and Medicaid, where doctors who accept those insurances must accept the government reimbursement rates. It doesn’t make sense that students and ultimately taxpayers should provide payment to some universities’ exorbitant rates when there is no other similar government reimbursement program. Even government subsidizing/backed mortgage programs require a rigorous appraisal process to make sure the consumer is not over paying and the government is not taking on too much risk. I am not sure why I have never read about such a plan here or from politicians. I am sure the higher education industry lobbies heavily against such a proposal, but right leaning think tanks might want to consider developing this idea further.

Christopher Corrigan

Edison, GA