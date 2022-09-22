Model System Policy: Minimum Admission Requirements

Academic standards do not need to be identical for every institution in the country, and they shouldn’t be. But all baccalaureate institutions should require that applicants at least meet SAT or ACT college-ready test score benchmarks and have a minimum high school GPA of 3.0. They should also be expected to fulfill core course requirements.

Studies show that when students meet SAT or ACT college-ready benchmarks, they have a 75 percent chance of earning at least a “C” in credit-bearing college courses. And multiple data sources show that, on average, students with a high school GPA of less than 3.0 have a less than 50 percent chance of graduating in six years. Consequently, institutions should require applicants to have a minimum GPA of 3.0.

The Martin Center recommends that universities and university systems require any incoming student to meet certain academic standards, as outlined in our Minimum Admission Standard model policy.