Letter to the Editor: Restructure student loan payments

To the editor:
In reading the many points presented and disparity in socio- economic difference, why has no one ever merely looked at the repayment system and interest accrual on student loans. Re structuring students loans similar to house and car payments were once monthly payments are met additional funding can be applied to the principal instead of forcing borrows to repay all interest first. Repaying all interest first is virtually impossible with student loan interest compounding daily and not monthly.
Javier Jackson
Memphis, TN