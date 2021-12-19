Letter to the Editor: How to teach students how to think

To the editor:

Excellent article: how to teach students how to think. I have a few additions: read the new methods of reporting the most catastrophic events of the past century by reading Soviet and Polish dissident literature, primarily Solzhenitzen (the Gulag Archipelago) and Shalamov (the Kolyma Tales) novel form of reporting on Auschwitz done by Primo Levi in “If This is a Man” is almost informative. Primarily, the great representative of our era is Pope John Paul II, a product of the Polish underground, French New Theology and the confrontation with Stalinist Communism. (In its day Stalinism was WOKE). We have several good examples today of ability to master novel forms of communication, especially Jordan Peterson in Canada.

Roland Villars

Richmond, Virginia