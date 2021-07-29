Did You Know? New UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Members

There are six new members on the Board of Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The new members are:

Rob Bryan III

Perrin Jones

Malcolm K. Turner

Ramsey White

Marty Kotis

Vinay Patel

Patel was appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore, and Kotis was appointed by North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger. The other four members were appointed by the Board of Governors (BOG) in April. Their terms will be from 2021 to 2025.

Patel is the owner of a hotel chain and is from Charlotte. White works in Raleigh as a business analyst for RBC Centura Bank. Jones is an anesthesiologist and formerly served as a state representative in District 9.

Kotis is a real estate developer from Greensboro and just finished serving his second term on the BOG. Byran is also a former BOG member and served in the legislature in both the House and Senate.

Turner is the head of strategy and corporate development for DraftKings, a sports gambling site. There was some controversy surrounding his appointment, with some BOG members expressing concern over an appearance of a conflict of interest.

The following members will continue to be on the board:

Dave Boliek (chair)

Gene Davis

Teresa Artis Neal

Allie Ray McCullen

Ralph Meekins

John Preyer (vice chair)

The members whose terms ended are:

Jeff Brown

Haywood Cochrane

Chuck Duckett

Munroe Cobey

Kelly Matthews Hopkins

Richard Stevens (former chair)

Shannon Watkins is associate editor at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal