Admissions standards at M.I.T

To the editor:

M.I.T. requires all freshmen, regardless of their intended major, to take 2 semesters of calculus, 2 semesters of physics (and if you don’t pass the calculus, you won’t pass the physics), a semester each of biology and chemistry, and 2 semesters of humanities (i.e., courses where there are no equations in the texts). During the pandemic they dropped their requirement to take either the SAT or ACT tests. They have since re-instituted (LOL) the requirement, as they have found that those tests are a very accurate indicator of whether an incoming student will succeed at M.I.T.

Ron Fox

Boston, MA