Agents of the “United States Handicapper General” are always at work

We know best what’s best for you!

Who else?

Not you, that’s for sure.

When left to your own devices you make unequitable choices. You tilt the scale. You decide you like stuff that Equity says you shouldn’t. You don’t like stuff we know you should. Clearly, you know not what you do.

But we already knew that, didn’t we?

I mean for decades now We (Those Who Know) have been telling YOU (and you know who you are) what you should and should not eat….what you should and should not do…where you should live….what books to read, what shows to watch, when to exercise, how to exercise, what friends to have, and definitely how to vote (Heaven Forbid that the Hoi Polloi are given free run at the voting booth!).

Want to know how to live a good life (as we define it) — just ask us! What to know how to raise children (to hit our standards) — we’re glad to help!

There are good and righteous ways of thinking (and we can tell you what they are), and then there are the uninformed, uneducated, non-cool, un-Woke, unthinking, Nazi ways of thinking. Which do you prefer?

We already know!

So sure. Since everyone is equal in every way all the time (per Kendi and his ilk) then EVERY disparate outcome, group to group, indicates Biasism at play. More men than women doing Puters? Bias! More women than men doing PreSchool…well that’s the result of the Biasism which prevented all those PreSchool Teachers from becoming Puter Jocks. Once we solve the first problem, then the 2nd takes care of itself.

“THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal. They weren’t only equal before God and the law. They were equal every which way. Nobody was smarter than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was stronger or quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the 211th, 212th, and 213th Amendments to the Constitution, and to the unceasing vigilance of agents of the United States Handicapper General. ” (Vonnegut)

Can’t happen soon enough, can it?!!

No need to answer; we already know what you should say.



BDavis52

Kansas City, MO