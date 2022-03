Dear Editor:

Stevens far superior to Yeats? Writer of this might know conservatism but among poets, poetry academe, etc. Yeats is second only to Shakespeare, if he is second at all. You have to throw in Gerard Manley Hopkins here as well, who is second to none. And then there’s John Donne. These four are arguably the big four. Stevens is solidly a rung below (?)

Sincerely,

Daril Bentley

Editor, The Bentley Guide to Poets & Poetry in English

Horseheads, New York