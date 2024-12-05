Can Community Colleges Spur Apprenticeship Growth?

A recent study by the advocacy organization Apprenticeships for America reveals the growing potential of community-college apprenticeship programs. Since 2016, the number of community colleges with active apprentices in hosted programs has increased from just 30 to more than 200. Yet, despite this fivefold expansion, fewer than half of the 541 community colleges that sponsor such programs currently have active apprentices enrolled. Furthermore, the approximately 15,500 apprentices in community-college-based programs represent only three percent of the nation’s total number of civilian apprentices, a figure that highlights the untapped potential of these initiatives.

Community colleges are uniquely positioned to support and expand apprenticeship programs.Apprenticeships offer a compelling combination of practical, real-world training and skills-based academic instruction. They allow participants to earn a paycheck while acquiring the skills demanded by employers, all without paying exorbitant tuition rates or accruing excessive loan debt. These programs are particularly effective at responding to macro changes in the labor market, such as the need for new IT workers, as well as lesser, more localized developments. Unlike traditional classroom-based learning, which often struggles to keep pace with rapidly evolving industry needs, apprenticeship programs ensure that participants gain technical skills and workplace competencies that are applicable on day one.

With their established infrastructures and intimate knowledge of local needs, community colleges are uniquely positioned to support and expand apprenticeship programs. For instance, community colleges can serve as crucial intermediaries by providing related technical instruction, facilitating employer partnerships, and even acting as group sponsors for apprentices. However, scaling these efforts has proved challenging. While programs have grown in number, the average number of apprentices per sponsoring institution has declined over time. This suggests that while more community colleges are engaged, many programs operate on a modest scale.

Recruitment remains one of the most pressing challenges facing these programs. While community colleges excel in delivering instruction and organizing employer partnerships, they often struggle to attract apprentices. High-school outreach could play a transformative role in addressing this gap. Drawing on models used by military recruiters, targeted efforts such as career fairs, information sessions, and partnerships with guidance counselors could introduce students to apprenticeships as viable, lucrative alternatives to four-year college degrees. Currently, recruitment tends to focus heavily on incumbent workers, with some colleges reporting that up to 95 percent of their apprentices are drawn from existing employees. Expanding outreach to high-school students could diversify the pool of participants and better position apprenticeships as a first-choice career path.

The second Trump administration could also help build out these apprenticeship programs. The first Trump administration was instrumental in increasing awareness and funding for apprenticeships, emphasizing their potential to address workforce challenges in both traditional trades and emerging sectors such as healthcare and technology. Between 2015 and 2021, federal investments, including the $100 million American Apprenticeship Initiative, helped fund new apprenticeships and encouraged diversification beyond construction trades.

While community colleges excel in delivering instruction, they often struggle to attract apprentices.However, these exciting programs may see some changes in the near future, given the recent outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Notably, the president-elect’s nomination of a pro-union labor secretary has led many to question whether a second Trump administration’s loyalties would lie with unions or businesses. A pro-union appointee could fundamentally reshape apprenticeship programs in ways that harm business interests. By potentially imposing restrictive collective-bargaining requirements, the new secretary could dramatically increase program costs and complexity for employers. These regulations might limit employers’ flexibility in designing apprenticeship programs, creating additional bureaucratic hurdles that could discourage business participation. Moreover, such an appointment might prioritize union interests over broader economic workforce-development goals, potentially making apprenticeship programs less attractive and more challenging for companies to implement effectively. The risk extends beyond immediate program design, potentially creating long-term disincentives for businesses to invest in workforce training and development, with or without community colleges.

Looking forward, a renewed emphasis on hybrid apprenticeship models could further transform the landscape. By combining union-driven frameworks with flexible, employer-led programs, policymakers can create scalable solutions catering to diverse industries. However, sustainable funding is essential. While federal and state grants have provided a crucial foundation, ongoing financial support is needed to maintain and expand programs. For example, the median cost per apprentice for community-college programs, as reported by Apprenticeships for America, was approximately $4,637, with some colleges achieving costs as low as $2,278 per apprentice. These figures underscore the efficiency of well-run apprenticeship initiatives and highlight the importance of predictable funding streams.

The transformation of apprenticeship programs represents a critical intersection of education, workforce development, and economic innovation. As community colleges navigate the uncertain landscape of a second Trump presidency, they face both unprecedented opportunities and potential challenges. The delicate balance between expanding apprenticeship programs and maintaining business flexibility will require strategic recruitment, adaptive funding mechanisms, and a nuanced approach to workforce development.

Sherman Criner is a junior at Duke University studying public policy, history, and political science.