Thank a Taxpayer for UNC’s Low Tuition

Earlier this month, the UNC Board of Governors began an important conversation about possible tuition increases for some in-state undergraduate students in FY 2026-27. That shouldn’t overshadow North Carolina’s remarkable progress on affordability.

During his remarks to the Board, UNC System president Peter Hans stated, “We’ve kept tuition for North Carolina students flat for eight years running. That matters not just for the math of any individual family, but for the message it sends to all families. North Carolina’s public universities belong to everyone and are open to everyone.”

North Carolina’s institutions continue to provide valuable educational opportunities at affordable prices.Last week, members of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees continued that dialogue, with members acknowledging the state’s constitutional obligation to keep in-state tuition “as free as practicable,” while entertaining the idea of significant increases in out-of-state undergraduate tuition.

Cost-consciousness, generous donors, and smart investing all contribute to low tuition prices. But the UNC System’s commitment to keeping tuition low is made possible, in large part, by the generous support of North Carolina taxpayers through NCGA appropriations. From 2002 to 2022, nominal state appropriations, operating grants, and non-operating grants to UNC System institutions increased from $1.54 billion to $3.48 billion.

During nearly the same period, North Carolina also outpaced the national average in per-student taxpayer funding. Party control, at least in North Carolina, has not affected university funding.

As other states struggle with enrollment and affordability, North Carolina’s institutions continue to provide valuable educational opportunities at affordable prices for North Carolina students and families.

Jenna A. Robinson is president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.