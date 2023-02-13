Against “The Case Against Admissions Selectivity”

To the editor:

Oh, the games we play, the webs we weave, to try to back-door justify through a series of buzz-word gymnastics ‘Admissions Selectivity’.

Of course we all already know — 100% — that making any and all ‘cream to the top’ filtering decisions on the basis of apparent/proven merit is the only way to go. We know that absolutely. 10,000 years of human history have proven that over and over again. But sadly, here in Woke World, we cannot say that. No. As a matter of fact we have to — prima facie — deny the truth that cream does indeed, rise because otherwise we won’t get a seat at the Cool Kids Table, and no one will ask us to Prom.

“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in a rather scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.” “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master – that’s all.”

Of course we know that competition culls losers. Sounds horrible just to say that, doesn’t it? You run a race and someone wins and all the rest come in behind. But one race, of course, is not necessarily indicative and so you run several. And you run all kinds of races involving grades, and board scores, and recommendation letters, and essays, and resumes, and lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

And then you look at the large and consistent collection of results and you go with the very best. Of course you do. That way, when you’re on the gurney being wheeled into the operating room you can be assured that the surgeons who will hold your life in their hands ARE exactly that.

It’s the only thing, actually, which makes sense. It’s the best way to ensure the best candidate receives the best opportunity to make the best impact. “The effect of selectivity isn’t obsolete.” Hell no. The effect of selectivity is Quality. And Quality, true Quality, is the only thing that matters.

Either that or we let the Mad Hatter make the call. President Dee and Chancellor Dum, and Vice-President Dumpty of the Diversity Politburo can then proceed to redefine ‘Best’ as ‘demographically appropriate outcomes’! And the devil take the hindmost!

Should we ask the man whose chest is being opened, which way he prefers? Or do we care?

BDavi52

Kansas City, Missouri