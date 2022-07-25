Compromising our values undermines our educational system

To the editor:

I have read Robert Weissberg’s excellent article “How the Best of Intentions Created Today’s Academic Disasters.” This important article captures the often unspoken and infrequently discussed concerns harbored by many of us in academia and the business community. Too often, we have compromised our standards and values on behalf of diversity and our attempts to address societal issues. Unfortunately, as the author points out, we are doing no one a favor, creating grade inflation, and undermining our educational system.

I applaud Dr. Weissberg’s candor, insights, and courage in clearly articulating a serious problem permeating our academic institutions, society, and culture.

Laurence Peterson

Dean Emeritus, College of Science & Mathematics

Kennesaw State University